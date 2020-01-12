Injury Update For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Before Kickoff vs. Houston

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a key contributor to the team’s offense and one of the best tight ends in the league for the better part of six years. But there were some concerns heading into today’s playoff game against the Texans whether he’d be available.

Fortunately, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has the news to set fans’ minds at ease.

On Sunday morning, Rapoport reported that despite being listed as questionable, Kelce is expected to play.

Per the report, Kelce has been dealing with IT band tightness that’s been causing him some pain.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, listed as questionable, is expected to play today. My understanding is that he’s dealing with IT band tightness that’s causing a small bit of pain. But he'll be OK. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

Kelce started in all 16 games for the Chiefs in 2019. He finished the year with 97 receptions for 1,229 yards – the most among tight ends – as well as five touchdowns.

For his efforts, Kelce was named to the Pro Bowl for his fifth year in a row.

The Chiefs will have a tough test in Arrowhead Stadium against the Texans. Houston is one of only four teams that beat them in the regular season.

But having a healthy Travis Kelce will go a long way in delivering the Chiefs to victory.

What kind of a role will Kelce play in today’s AFC Divisional Playoffs game?