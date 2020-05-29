The Spun

Insider Shares What Patrick Mahomes' Contract Extension Could Look Like

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win on Sunday, Jan. 19.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After one of the best three-year stretches to start an NFL career, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ready for a new contract.

With two AFC Championship Game appearances, an NFL MVP, a Madden cover, a Super Bowl crown and a Super Bowl MVP, he’s earned the right to become the league’s highest-paid player. But how much will the Chiefs actually give him when they sit down and hammer out the deal?

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, it’s going to be an absolute ton of money. His projections are that the Chiefs will give him in the area of a four-year, $180 million contract. That would be easily the largest contract in NFL history, shattering the five-year, $150 million deal Matt Ryan has.

The breakdown of the deal is almost equally impressive. The deal would include a whopping $120 million just in guarantees running through 2022, with a $50 million signing bonus and a $35 million second-year bonus. That deal would rise to $144 million through 2023 and pay out a princely $198 million over six total years.

There’s no questioning whether Mahomes has earned his money though.

He threw for 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter in 2018. Then he followed that up with an equally brilliant 2019 campaign that culminated in Super Bowl glory and the end to Kansas City’s 50-year title drought.

This deal might not come together for a few months, or even before the end of the 2020 season.

But whatever Mahomes does get from the Chiefs he will have definitely earned – and then some.

