Insider Shares What Patrick Mahomes’ Contract Extension Could Look Like

After one of the best three-year stretches to start an NFL career, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is ready for a new contract.

With two AFC Championship Game appearances, an NFL MVP, a Madden cover, a Super Bowl crown and a Super Bowl MVP, he’s earned the right to become the league’s highest-paid player. But how much will the Chiefs actually give him when they sit down and hammer out the deal?

According to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, it’s going to be an absolute ton of money. His projections are that the Chiefs will give him in the area of a four-year, $180 million contract. That would be easily the largest contract in NFL history, shattering the five-year, $150 million deal Matt Ryan has.

The breakdown of the deal is almost equally impressive. The deal would include a whopping $120 million just in guarantees running through 2022, with a $50 million signing bonus and a $35 million second-year bonus. That deal would rise to $144 million through 2023 and pay out a princely $198 million over six total years.

What a 4 yr, $180M extension for #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes might look like, including: $120M GTD at sign, thru 2022

$144M thru 2023

$198M over 6 total years

$50M signing bonus

$35M 2nd-year bonus pic.twitter.com/hvlzO0RkoX — Spotrac (@spotrac) May 29, 2020

There’s no questioning whether Mahomes has earned his money though.

He threw for 50 touchdowns in his first year as a starter in 2018. Then he followed that up with an equally brilliant 2019 campaign that culminated in Super Bowl glory and the end to Kansas City’s 50-year title drought.

This deal might not come together for a few months, or even before the end of the 2020 season.

But whatever Mahomes does get from the Chiefs he will have definitely earned – and then some.