J.J. Watt Has Hilarious “Advice” For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

J.J. Watt has been quite active on social media over the past month. Though he hasn’t given any hints about his looming free agency decision, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been having fun with the “form police.”

On Friday, Watt posted a video of himself working out. He said he was struggling with the last rep, which resulted in his form not being up to his standards. In an effort to avoid any backlash from his followers, he preemptively told off anyone who plans on mock his form.

“Friday morning fun,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “Almost lost it on the last rep, bar was cutting off my oxygen (Form police, take it on the chin. It’s February, it’s not perfect yet. That’s why we work. If there was no progress to be made, there’d be no point in working.)”

This post from Watt led to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes replying “the ‘Form Police’ are no joke.”

Mahomes’ comments then inspired a hilarious reply from Watt. The veteran defensive end sarcastically criticized Mahomes’ no-look passes.

“You should really look where you’re throwing when you’re trying to pass Patrick. And stop doing it sidearm too,” Watt tweeted. “Yeah ok Uncle Rico, I think the guy knows what he’s doing.”

Watt’s tweet proved how ridiculous it is to question how professional athletes train.

Of course, NFL fans are going to take this exchange between Mahomes and Watt as a clue that they’ll be teammates in the near future. However, there’s no indication as to who he’ll be signing with this offseason.