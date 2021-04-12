Jackson County Prosecutor Has Clear Message About Britt Reid

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was finally charged on Monday following an investigation into a serious car crash back in February.

Reid, the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony. He faces a potential jail sentence of one to seven years.

The crash, which occurred on February 4, resulted in a severe brain injury for a five-year-old girl, Ariel Young, who was a passenger in a different vehicle. Young was left in a coma for several weeks and is still recovering.

After the crash, Britt Reid told authorities he had consumed a few drinks and used Adderall. Given the serious nature of the incident, there have been some wondering why it took so long to charge Reid and why he’s only charged with DWI and nothing more.

According to the Jackson County (Mo.) Prosecutor’s Office, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the lack of other charges is related to Missouri state laws, not Reid receiving “favorable treatment.”

For those who asked why not more charges on top of the DWI, the Jackson Co. prosecutor's office says recent changes to DWI statutes in Missouri limit the number of charges the office could pursue, adding: "Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment." https://t.co/rgF6dTB3lI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 12, 2021

Reid, who was serving as the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash, was suspended for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The organization did not renew his contract after the season.