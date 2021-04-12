The Spun

Jackson County Prosecutor Has Clear Message About Britt Reid

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was finally charged on Monday following an investigation into a serious car crash back in February.

Reid, the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a class D felony. He faces a potential jail sentence of one to seven years.

The crash, which occurred on February 4, resulted in a severe brain injury for a five-year-old girl, Ariel Young, who was a passenger in a different vehicle. Young was left in a coma for several weeks and is still recovering.

After the crash, Britt Reid told authorities he had consumed a few drinks and used Adderall. Given the serious nature of the incident, there have been some wondering why it took so long to charge Reid and why he’s only charged with DWI and nothing more.

According to the Jackson County (Mo.) Prosecutor’s Office, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the lack of other charges is related to Missouri state laws, not Reid receiving “favorable treatment.”

Reid, who was serving as the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash, was suspended for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The organization did not renew his contract after the season.


