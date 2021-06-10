Patrick Mahomes is the best overall player in the NFL right now, and one of the most famous athletes in the world. He’s not the only famous person in his family though. His father was an MLB pitcher, as many know, and his brother Jackson Mahomes is becoming something of an internet celebrity himself.

The 20-year old Jackson is five years younger than his superstar quarterback brother. He had his own fair share of athletic talent, unsurprising coming from a family full of it. Like many other young people, he’s making waves in the world of social media, with tens of millions of views on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms.

The younger Mahomes brother is one of Patrick’s biggest cheerleaders. He attends UMKC where he studies marketing. Based on his social media profile, he’s taken to that world extremely well.

Let’s take a look at Jackson Mahomes’ social media profile, his athletic background, his relationship with Patrick Mahomes, and everything else you have to know about the talented brother of the one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes:

Like many brothers, the two did not always get along when they were younger. In a 2018 article by the East Texas Sports Network, Randi Martin, the Mahomes’ mother, said that the two often fought as kids.

At one point it was so bad that they wound up shattering the front door of the family’s oven:

Mahomes’ mother, Randi Martin, remembers all the items – from the front door to the oven – she had to replace because of fights between Mahomes and Patrick. “What kid breaks an oven?” she said. “I mean, shatters an oven. I never would buy new stuff before Patrick moved out because I was like, ‘They’re gonna break it.’” Fighting was a common theme for the brothers when they were younger. In fact, Mahomes said he and Patrick didn’t really get close until the latter left for college. Patrick concurs. “He’s not as annoying anymore now that he’s grown up a little bit,” he said with a laugh.

The two have grown closer as they’ve gotten older, and Jackson Mahomes is one of Patrick’s biggest cheerleaders now that he is a star with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson attends just about every home game, made easier by the fact that he goes to school in Kansas City.

It is also the scene for many of his popular TikTok videos.

He also appears to be extremely close with Brittany Matthews, Mahomes’ fiancee. The two in-laws-to-be appear in numerous Instagram posts together on both of their pages.

He seemed well prepared for his brother’s athletic fame, all things considered. Before Patrick Mahomes took over as Chiefs’ starter in his second year, he said that the whole thing had “been a very cool experience” at that point, but that he had “watched (his) dad do it all” as a professional baseball player, so he wasn’t overly awestruck by his brother being thrust into stardom.

Pat Mahomes Sr. played for over a decade in the big leagues, with notable stints for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets.

How Tall Is He? Is He A Good Athlete?

Any picture of the two Mahomes brothers reveals one fairly surprising thing: Jackson is much taller than his superstar brother.

Jackson Mahomes measures in at 6-foot-6. While it would be a stretch to assume that he’d have the same athletic gifts as his brother or father, he was quite the high school athlete in his own right.

Like his brother, he played football and baseball at a young age, and showed real talent in both sports. As he entered high school, however, he chose to take his career in a different direction and focus on basketball. He began as a point guard, before a six-inch growth spurt as a junior led him to shift into the frontcourt. In 2018, he averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game for Whitehouse High School, the same high school where his brother starred, helping lead the team to the 17-5A district championship in Texas.

While he didn’t elect to try his hand at college hoops, he still plays a fair amount, showing off plenty of dunks and his three-point range in clips posted to TikTok.

In high school, he played through opposing fans chanting things like “You’re not Patrick,” but did not let it discourage him. In the ETSN.fm piece, his coach was extremely complimentary.

“He’s had to work his tail off to get where he’s at,” coach Brent Kelley said. “As an eighth grader when I first got here, he wasn’t near the player he is today. He is a straight basketball kid. To see him go through that process and improve each year, being a full-time starter as a junior, it’s been cool to watch him go through that, mature and live up to that last name.”

At that time, he was pretty sure he was not going to play in college, and admitted that his brother led to many assuming he’d take a similar path.

“I think at times, people have higher expectations for me,” Mahomes said. “They expect me to do more stuff because of my family and what they’ve done. That’s the hardest thing I have to face. ‘Where are you going to college? What sport are you gonna play?’ Stuff like that. In the end, I know I’m doing the best I can do and just trying to do what I can.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIEDSnDHo1F/

Jackson Mahomes’ Social Media, Sponsorships, Business Interests

“He’s a businessman,” Patrick Mahomes told ETSN of his brother. “He always gets stuff done.”

Numerous early-20 year olds have found success on social media. Jackson is no different. He has over 27,000 followers on Twitter, 243,000 on Instagram, and 959,000 followers on TikTok, his most popular platform. He has over 31 million likes across his many videos. He records everywhere from a Chiefs luxury box to the field of the Super Bowl, but his most popular video had nothing to do with the team, or his famous brother. He racked up over 7 million views when a toddler stumbled into the frame when he was recording a dance at the mall.

@jacksonmahomes At the mall making TikToks and this kid decided to hop in😂😂 her mom thought it was so funny lol ♬ The Box – Roddy Ricch

He has started selling merch off of his own social media personality, poking fun at his own status as Patrick Mahomes’ brother. His main brand of shirts and hoodies available is called “Unathletic,” while he also sells merch with the phrase “Jackson From Tik Tok.”

Jackson Mahomes’ Net Worth

Plenty of internet celebrities have made millions off of their social media brands. It is unclear how much Jackson has made at this point, though he has done some ads for major companies including AT&T and Raising Cane’s. He also appeared with his brother in a State Farm commercial.

As usual, it is hard to determine his net worth based on what is available online. While we know Patrick is set to make upwards of $500 million over the next 10 years, the estimations are all over the place for Jackson.

One celebrity website, Starsgab, has his net worth at $60,000, certainly plausible for a college student selling some merch and cutting some ads as he looks to become a true influencer. FullCelebs believes he is worth ~$400,000, which would be very impressive. Sportskeeda is way out there, putting his net worth at $10 million. Unless his brother has hooked him up in a big way, that is very suspect.

In any event, Jackson Mahomes is doing quite well carving his own path, while taking some advantage of the incredible opportunities that his brother’s success has presented.