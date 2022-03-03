Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, craves the spotlight. He’ll do almost anything to get it. However, he’s not willing to deal with the consequences that often come with that course of action.

Jackson took to Instagram this week complaining about how he’s portrayed by the media.

“I hate media/news it’s destroying my life…,” Jackson wrote. “… broken/sad/disrespected.”

lmao that's crazy Pat Mahomes didn't invite his brother Jackson to his bachelor party 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aUcGsXXUzs — Hugo 🇺🇦 (@HugoLakeshow) February 25, 2022

Social media as a whole can be a toxic place. Too much of anything is a bad thing. In no way does Jackson Mahomes deserve the unnecessary messages he probably receives on the daily.

However, Jackson’s actions – especially during NFL games – have been completely uncalled for at times.

Last season, Jackson poured a bottle of water on a Baltimore Ravens fan during the Chiefs’ loss to the team.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Just recently, a business took to TikTok and said Jackson scammed them. The business accuses Jackson of agreeing to promote the business after receiving a care package, but never following up on his promise.

“In a video recently posted to Rare Munchiez’s TikTok page, the business claimed Jackson had reached out to them, with the company agreeing to send him a care package,” wrote Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

“The clip also features what appears to be direct messages between Jackson and Rare Munchiez, who asked the TikToker to tag them on social media upon receiving the treats.”

Jackson Mahomes doesn’t deserve to be cyberbullied in any sense. And the media should probably lighten up on the kid. With that being said, he’s responsible for his actions and should be held accountable.

What do you think about Jackson’s behavior over the past year or so?