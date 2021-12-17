Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Comment About Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown.

During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.

It was ruled a fumble on the field, but Troy Aikman thought it should have been ruled an incomplete pass. After the play stood as a fumble, Aikman heard from the NFL world on Twitter.

Among those complaining was Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey. He made it clear he’s not a fan of Joe Buck and Aikman right now.

“These commentators be killing me lol,” Ramsey said on Twitter.

Ramsey isn’t alone. Earlier during tonight’s broadcast, Joe Buck made a very odd statement about Chargers tight end Donald Parham.

Parham left the game with a potentially serious injury. Buck said he didn’t want to speculate on the injury, but then went ahead and did just that in very bizarre fashion.