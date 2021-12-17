The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Comment About Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on FOX.FOX.

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown.

During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.

It was ruled a fumble on the field, but Troy Aikman thought it should have been ruled an incomplete pass. After the play stood as a fumble, Aikman heard from the NFL world on Twitter.

Among those complaining was Los Angeles Rams star corner Jalen Ramsey. He made it clear he’s not a fan of Joe Buck and Aikman right now.

“These commentators be killing me lol,” Ramsey said on Twitter.

Ramsey isn’t alone. Earlier during tonight’s broadcast, Joe Buck made a very odd statement about Chargers tight end Donald Parham.

Parham left the game with a potentially serious injury. Buck said he didn’t want to speculate on the injury, but then went ahead and did just that in very bizarre fashion.

