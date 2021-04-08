Jarran Reed was one of the surprise cuts from this offseason, but the talented defensive tackle quickly found another home in the NFL.

Last week, Reed signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll join a defensive line that is loaded with playmakers, such as Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

Reed is still several months away from making his debut for the Chiefs, but he has already revealed his goal for the upcoming season. He’s hoping to take some of the pressure off Jones, who constantly faces double teams.

“I’m here to relieve some of those double teams,” Reed said, via ESPN. “The goal is to come in and wreak havoc. We’re here and we’re ready to unleash.”

During the 2020 season, Reed had 38 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks. That kind of production will be welcomed with open arms in Kansas City.

Despite not even suiting up for the Chiefs yet, Reed has already earned his teammates’ respect. Offensive lineman Austin Blythe recently complimented Reed’s ability to stop the run and get after the opposing quarterback.

“Jarran’s just a complete player,” Blythe said. “He can rush the passer, he can stop the run and he’s pretty athletic doing both of those things so I’m excited to be able to team up with him.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Reed performs alongside Jones in Kansas City.