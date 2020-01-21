Jim Nantz Comments On Viral AFC Championship Postgame Interview

Travis Kelce’s AFC Championship post-game celebration was memorable. The Chiefs tight end grabbed the mic from Jim Nantz, gave a triumphant look to the crowd and shouted a line from a famous Beastie Boys song.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s been seven years coming, baby,” he said, adding “I’ve learned one thing since I’ve been here; you’ve gotta fight for your right to party!”

Kansas City fans loved Kelce’s post-game comments.

But fans in the stadium and those watching on TV were close to missing out on the memorable, short speech. According to CBS’ Jim Nantz, he received instructions to cut the post-game celebratory interviews short, in fear Kelce would drop an f-bomb on live T.V.

But Nantz, of course, chose to continue the interview and allow Kelce the chance to make the comments he had prepared.

Fortunately for Nantz, the Chiefs tight end kept his comments appropriate for live television.

The CBS commentator joined the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday to discuss the hilarious situation.

“Travis’ moment was pretty darn cool,” Nantz said, via Awful Announcing. “That was different. I actually have to confess, when he grabbed the mic, and I held on for dear life as you said, because you’ve got the network in your hands, when he started to say the word ‘Fight,’ the f seemed to take a little longer than normal. I had a lot of thoughts racing through my mind, and I did think somewhere in that millisecond, there was a synapse or something that was telling me, ‘Oh my god, I disobeyed, I was insubordinate, and I walked right into the f-bomb right here on national television.’”

Nantz went with his instincts on this one. Fortunately, it paid off.

Kelce delivered one of the most memorable post-game comments of the entire season.