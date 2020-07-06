JJ Watt Sends Message To Deshaun Watson About Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster, 10-year contract situation. And that’s probably good news for the rest of the QBs in the NFL.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have reportedly agreed on a 10-year extension on top of his remaining two-year contract. The total 12-year deal could be the biggest in sports history.

“With a payout of at least $427.6 million over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the largest contract in American professional sports. Mike Trout had previously held that distinction when he signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in March 2019,” ESPN reports.

Compensation update: Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year extension is worth $450 million, sources tell ESPN. The injury guarantee is $140 million, per source. The contract does not contain language that ties its value to a percentage of the salary cap. Richest deal in sports’ history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

The deal is probably good news for other quarterbacks seeking extensions, like Deshaun Watson. The Houston Texans QB is in line for a massive payday, too.

While Watson’s eventual deal likely won’t be as big as Mahomes, the quarterback market has once again been elevated.

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt understands this. He sent a message to his quarterback on Twitter following the Mahomes’ extension news.

It’s not very hard to dissect.

Watson and the Texans fell to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Kansas City, of course, went on to win the Super Bowl.

Houston and Kansas City are once again expected to contend at the top of the conference in 2020.