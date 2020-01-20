Joe Montana’s Tweet About Chiefs vs. 49ers Is Going Viral

Joe Montana is the most famous of several quarterbacks who have played for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Get ready to hear about that ad nauseam for the next couple of weeks before Super Bowl LIV.

The big game should be an interesting one for Montana. He’s obviously more synonymous with San Francisco, where he won all four of his Super Bowl rings and cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

However, Montana did finish his career in KC, and helped lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship following the 1993 season. He made some memories in his two seasons with the organization.

This afternoon, Montana crafted the perfect tweet about the game and his close ties to both teams. He included a picture of his 49ers and Chiefs uniforms in trophy cases right next to each other.

“You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!!” Montana wrote.

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

That’s well-played. We would guess Joe is rooting for San Francisco, but again, he does have some brief history with the Chiefs.

Whoever wins will be snapping a lengthy championship drought. It has been 50 years since Kansas City won its only Super Bowl and 25 years since the 49ers won their last.