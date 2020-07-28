John Elway Has A Fun Message For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is now a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. Broncos’ owner John Elway is hoping the Chiefs QB will focus a bit more on baseball in coming year as a result.

Mahomes has plenty of money to spend after signing a 10-year extension worth over $500 million. The Chiefs QB made a wise investment with his new money this week. Mahomes became a part owner of the Kansas City Royals.

The Chiefs QB has a long history of baseball in his family. His father, Patrick Sr., played for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates throughout his 11-year MLB career.

Mahomes isn’t leaving football anytime soon. But John Elway is hoping the Chiefs QB’s part-ownership of the Royals draws his attention away from the football field a bit in coming years.

#Broncos Elway on Mahomes owning part of Royals. "I hope he spends all his time over there. I'd be fine with that," he said with tongue in cheek. On his contract. "I wish he would have gotten more." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 28, 2020

“I hope he spends all his time over there,” John Elway said of Patrick Mahomes’ new part-ownership of the Royals. “I’d be fine with that.”

Elway and the Broncos are a team on the rise. But it’ll be extremely tough to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West division. The division is the Chiefs’ to lose for years to come.

Denver certainly appears equipped to make a playoff push this season, though. Drew Lock has surprised fans and analysts, becoming a quality starter for the franchise at quarterback.

Perhaps Mahomes’ new ownership gig – and its accompanying distractions – will help the Broncos take down Kansas City in coming years.