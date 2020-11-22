Jon Gruden Was Not Happy With Kansas City Question

Tonight’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs should be a good one.

The Raiders beat the Chiefs earlier this season in Kansas City. Following their win, Jon Gruden’s team did a victory lap around Arrowhead Stadium.

This week, Gruden was asked about that victory lap. He was not happy with the question.

“You can find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,’’ Gruden told reporters this week. “Maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. You know, this is ridiculous. Next question.”

The Raiders beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, 40-32, at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the Raiders’ first win over the Chiefs since Gruden was hired.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was asked about the celebration, too.

“They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do. That’s not our style,” the Chiefs head coach said.

OK then. Tonight should be fun.

Kansas City and Las Vegas are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC. Keep an eye out for the post-game celebrations…