Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.

According to a Monday report from Adam Schefter, Gordon has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will be eligible to play as soon as this upcoming weekend, in the team’s Week 4 match-up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Gordon will sign with the Chiefs practice squad first. The team hopes to elevate him at some point later in the year.

It remains to be seen what size role Gordon will be able to carve out in Kansas City at the age of 30 and after his rollercoaster ride of a career. However, he sounds eager to get back on the field in any capacity and sent a message to his new team on Monday confirming that sentiment.

“Time to get to work,” Gordon wrote on Twitter.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

Gordon last played in the NFL with the Seahawks during the 2019 season. He played in five games and made just seven catches for 139 yards.

Despite being suspended for the entirety of the 2020 campaign, Gordon hasn’t been out of football entirely for the last two years. He made a brief pit stop this spring in the Fan Controlled Football League, where he played for the Zappers.

Although he might’ve been on a football field at some point in 2021, Gordon will need to readjust to the speed of play in the NFL. At one point in time, the 30-year-old was an All-Pro caliber talent, but it’s been a long while since he proved that he could play at the highest level.

That being said, the Chiefs will be a fantastic organization for Gordon to be a part of. If anyone can find a role for the once elite receiver, it’s Kansas City.