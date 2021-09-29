Andy Reid Reacts To Chiefs Signing WR Josh Gordon

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Though it was considered a notable move by the NFL world, it doesn’t sound like he’ll make an immediate impact on Andy Reid’s squad.

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Reid spoke to reporters about Gordon’s role on the Chiefs. For now, Gordon will be on the practice squad.

When asked about Gordon’s future in Kansas City, Reid told the media “We’ll see where he’s at and what he can do.”

The Chiefs aren’t exactly desperate for offensive playmakers, but it doesn’t hurt to take a chance on Gordon. When he’s available, the Baylor product can be an absolute force in the passing game.

On the other hand, Kansas City can’t really rely too much on Gordon. Unfortunately, he has missed a lot of time over the past few years due to issues away from the football field.

During the 2019 season, Gordon had 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown. He started the year with the New England Patriots before making his way over to the Seattle Seahawks.

If Gordon looks sharp on the practice field, Kansas City could activate him to its main roster. However, he’ll probably need at least a few weeks to really feel comfortable in Reid’s offensive system.

[Matt McMullen]