JuJu Smith-Schuster Had 1-Word Reaction To Watching Patrick Mahomes In Practice

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has really mastered the no-look pass over the last few seasons. Though he has done it several times, JuJu Smith-Schuster was still in awe when he witnessed one this week.

Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason, had a front-row seat to watch Mahomes' no-look pass at minicamp on Tuesday.

"He did the no-look pass today, and I was just like, 'Wow.' He even got me, and I was just on the sideline," Smith-Schuster said, via the team's official website. "That's Patrick for you. That's what I have to expect."

We'd have to imagine Smith-Schuster isn't the only wideout who has said, "Wow," while watching Mahomes in action.

The Chiefs' receiving corps will look vastly different this season. Not only did they add Smith-Schuster to the mix, they signed former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It's imperative that Kansas City's passing game is on the same page heading into Week 1. In order to make sure that happens, Mahomes plans on working out with his pass catchers in Texas before the start of training camp.

"I'll have some guys down there. Luckily enough, some of those guys already live in Texas, and we'll be working out and throwing," Mahomes said. "You don't want to do too much going into training camp, but [we're] just trying to keep everybody fresh and keep everybody working. We'll have some dates down there, and I'm sure we'll have some guys come through."