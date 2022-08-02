JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Telling Admission: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' practice session on Monday, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a very interesting tweet.

"Today was the hardest practice of my NFL career! & we’re just getting started," Smith-Schuster tweeted.

Smith-Schuster is entering his first season with the Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the franchise that's worth up to $10.75 million.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster spent every season of his NFL career with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some fans are wondering if this tweet from Smith-Schuster is a shot at the Steelers.

Others believe this is Smith-Schuster's way of applauding Andy Reid for conducting a strict, physical camp.

And of course, there are a few TikTok jokes being made at Smith-Schuster's expense.

Smith-Schuster had 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns during a five-year run in Pittsburgh.

Now that he's catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, there's a chance Smith-Schuster can elevate his game.

The Chiefs will kick off the regular season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.