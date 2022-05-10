Justyn Ross Reacts To His First Day With The Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross went undrafted, but that doesn't mean he'll be unsuccessful in the NFL. A few days after the draft was over, he signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With rookie minicamp underway for NFL teams, Ross has revealed how things are going in Kansas City.

Ross was happy to report that Kansas City is treating him like family.

"I've only been here for a day, but they've treated me like family," Ross said, via the Chiefs' official website. "Of course, I'm ready to prove everybody wrong, but I'm just trying to fill my spot on the team and see what I can do over the summer."

Ross, who had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time at Clemson, is confident he can make an impact for the Chiefs.

"I've seen [guys find success here]. I've seen players like me – guys like Sammy [Watkins] – come in here and excel in this offense," Ross explained. "I feel pretty good about it."

Ross has already been medically cleared for football activities. The Chiefs won't have to worry about easing him into things.

If Ross can reach his full potential, he could end up making the Chiefs' roster for Week 1 of the regular season.