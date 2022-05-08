Justyn Ross Reveals Why He Chose The Chiefs: Fans React

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After his freshman season at Clemson in 2018, wide receiver Justyn Ross looked like a future first-round pick.

However, after a solid sophomore campaign in 2019, Ross was dealt a potentially crushing blow. A congenital fusion condition in his neck needed to be surgically repaired and caused Ross to miss the entire 2020 season.

He returned to the field in 2021, but concerns over his health led to Ross going undrafted. He wound up signing a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and participated in rookie minicamp this weekend.

Not only is Ross seemingly healthy, but he says he is motivated to prove his doubters wrong. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound playmaker also explained that he chose to sign with the Chiefs because of their head coach/quarterback combo.

Needless to say, Chiefs fans are excited about the possibility of adding Ross to their offensive attack.

The Chiefs' receiving corps suffered a major blow this offseason when they traded Tyreek Hill. They are hoping free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, along with second-round pick Skyy Moore, can help fill the void Hill left behind.

Perhaps Ross will also factor into the equation at wideout. We're certainly hoping he is physically able to do so.