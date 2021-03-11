The Spun

The Chiefs Will Reportedly Have More Changes On Offense

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne on Sunday against the Browns.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Chad Henne #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals at the line of scrimmage during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Coming off a second-straight Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to make changes to their offensive line.

Hours after releasing starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City is also preparing to part ways with starting center Austin Reiter. Reiter is set to enter free agency next week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are intending to let him sign elsewhere, which means Patrick Mahomes will be without three-fifths of his usual five-man protection unit from 2020.

The 29-year-old Reiter turned out be a worthy investment for Kansas City, which claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Reiter appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts.

He started all 16 regular season games and three playoff games during KC’s 2019 Super Bowl season, and started all three playoff games again this year.

We all saw what the Chiefs’ offense can look like with a shaky offensive line in Super Bowl LV. It is up to the organization to replace the starters that are leaving the building this offseason.

If that isn’t done, Mahomes might be under duress more often than he wants to be in 2021.


