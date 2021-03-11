The Chiefs Will Reportedly Have More Changes On Offense

Coming off a second-straight Super Bowl appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to make changes to their offensive line.

Hours after releasing starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City is also preparing to part ways with starting center Austin Reiter. Reiter is set to enter free agency next week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are intending to let him sign elsewhere, which means Patrick Mahomes will be without three-fifths of his usual five-man protection unit from 2020.

More changes on the #Chiefs offensive line: Starting center Austin Reiter will hit the free-agent market and is expected to land elsewhere, source said. With Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz cut today, Patrick Mahomes' protection is set to look at least 60% different in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2021

The 29-year-old Reiter turned out be a worthy investment for Kansas City, which claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Reiter appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts.

He started all 16 regular season games and three playoff games during KC’s 2019 Super Bowl season, and started all three playoff games again this year.

We all saw what the Chiefs’ offense can look like with a shaky offensive line in Super Bowl LV. It is up to the organization to replace the starters that are leaving the building this offseason.

If that isn’t done, Mahomes might be under duress more often than he wants to be in 2021.