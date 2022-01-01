The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone during a second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a collarbone injury. It’s not considered a serious injury, but it will keep him off the field for at least a week.

On Saturday, the Chiefs officially ruled out Edwards-Helaire for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We have now ruled RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire OUT for Sunday’s game,” the Chiefs said. “He will not travel with the club.”

Since the Chiefs will be without Edwards-Helaire this Sunday, they’ve added Jerick McKinnon to their 53-man roster. He’ll be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no game designation for Week 17.

On the bright side, the MRI results for Edwards-Helaire are encouraging. He’s dealing with some swelling, but his injury won’t end his season.

Edwards-Helaire is an important piece to the Chiefs’ championship puzzle. When healthy, he plays a role in the ground game and passing attack.

In 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also has 19 receptions for 129 yards and two scores.

With Edwards-Helaire out this Sunday, the Chiefs’ ground game will be led by Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams. They had 98 rushing yards in last weekend’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

