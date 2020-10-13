The Spun

Chiefs Player Placed On The NFL’s COVID-19 List

A general view of the Kansas City Chiefs stadium.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Earlier: Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has been placed on the NFL COVID-19 list, the team announced this afternoon.

Sherman’s presence on the Reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for the virus. The 10-year pro could have just been in contact with someone who has.

However, it is worth monitoring Sherman’s status in the coming days. The Chiefs have already had two games this year rescheduled due to coronavirus, including their Week 6 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

So far this fall, Sherman has carried twice for two yards and caught a five-yard touchdown pass on what was one of the most imaginative play calls of the young season.

The Chiefs are coming off a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and going through a bit of a rough patch. Kansas City’s high-octane offense hasn’t always lived up to its billing so far this season.

The defending Super Bowl champs will get a chance to bounce back when they meet the Buffalo Bills next Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET.

Originally, that game was scheduled for this Thursday, but was pushed back due to the Bills having to play the Tennessee Titans tonight.

Update: It turns out Sherman didn’t actually test positive for COVID-19.

Good news for the Chiefs fullback.


