Chiefs Player Placed On The NFL’s COVID-19 List

Earlier: Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has been placed on the NFL COVID-19 list, the team announced this afternoon.

Sherman’s presence on the Reserve/COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for the virus. The 10-year pro could have just been in contact with someone who has.

However, it is worth monitoring Sherman’s status in the coming days. The Chiefs have already had two games this year rescheduled due to coronavirus, including their Week 6 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

So far this fall, Sherman has carried twice for two yards and caught a five-yard touchdown pass on what was one of the most imaginative play calls of the young season.

The Chiefs have placed FB Anthony Sherman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2020

The Chiefs are coming off a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and going through a bit of a rough patch. Kansas City’s high-octane offense hasn’t always lived up to its billing so far this season.

The defending Super Bowl champs will get a chance to bounce back when they meet the Buffalo Bills next Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET.

Originally, that game was scheduled for this Thursday, but was pushed back due to the Bills having to play the Tennessee Titans tonight.

Update: It turns out Sherman didn’t actually test positive for COVID-19.

Anthony Sherman hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, per source. Players can go on the list for multiple reasons, including exposure to a positive individual. https://t.co/ieML9f8HtJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2020

Good news for the Chiefs fullback.