NFL Insider Has Latest On The Chiefs’ Chris Jones Situation

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Wednesday to complete a deal with top defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The Super Bowl-winning franchise is doing all it can to keep its Super Bowl roster in tact. That’ll prove difficult after signing superstar QB Patrick Mahomes to a massive 10-year extension worth a staggering $503 million.

After taking care of the Mahomes extension, Kansas City has now turned its attention to DT Chris Jones. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Jones back in February to try and buy more time to complete a new deal. It’s been a frustrating few months for Jones and his party as negotiations have been at a standstill.

But according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Jones and the Chiefs have finally begun contract negotiations. Kansas City has until this upcoming Wednesday, July 15th to complete a new long term deal.

Franchise tag updates on Dak Prescott (Cowboys aren’t worried), Chris Jones (progress?) and A.J. Green (Bengals not overly optimistic) pic.twitter.com/7FHXVmo1S6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs will clearly be working around the clock to get a deal done within the next four days.

“Now, let’s go to Chris Jones – another franchise-tag situation to watch because I’m told the Chiefs and Jones have begun talking, which is a big victory because it’s been quiet for months on that front,” Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday. “They’ve at least started negotiating. The Chiefs got the Patrick Mahomes deal done. They’d like to move onto Jones who’s considered a top-three defensive tackle. But that’s going to cost them well over $20 million. It’s just unclear how far they’re willing to go at this point.”

Like Patrick Mahomes, it certainly looks like Chris Jones will be with the Chiefs for the long-term. Expect Jones to sign a new deal with Kansas City within the next few days.