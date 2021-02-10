DeAndre Baker has had a whirlwind year. The 2019 first-round pick by the New York Giants is now a Kansas City Chief, and will be for the immediate future.

In May, the former Georgia defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2018, went 30th overall to New York two years ago. He had a pretty unspectacular rookie season, and then last May, was arrested and charged with four counts of armed robbery. The team dismissed him after that news.

In November, all charges against Baker were dropped and the alleged victims of the purported robbert was arrested and charged with extortion. That exoneration gave Baker another chance at an NFL career, and he signed with the then-reigning Super Bowl champions.

Baker played briefly in the team’s Week 15 win over the New Orleans Saints, and started the Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, recording five tackles and a pass breakup. Unfortunately, he also broke his femur in that game, knocking him out for the team’s playoff run. The Kansas City Chiefs want to see what he has for a full season though, and today, signed him to a new deal for the 2021 season.

Chiefs sign Deandre Baker for 2021 https://t.co/MOc8ZFRDEy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 10, 2021

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was complimentary of the young corner when asked about him ahead of the Super Bowl. He clearly believes he may factor in to Kansas City’s plans next year.

From the New York Post:

“I’m glad you asked about him,” Spagnuolo said. “He was just on the practice squad, and then he played in the last game that didn’t mean anything to us, and he was playing really well, made a great break on one play, almost had an interception. The injury that he had, it was ugly, but he’s gonna be okay. The femur was fractured, believe it or not, but it was a clean one and it’s gonna heal fine. I kinda like his talent. “It was hard to get to know him as a kid in that short of a period of time. I do like his talent. I’m hopeful we can get him back. I’d like to work with him.”

The Chiefs have had a lot of success finding diamonds in the rough to surround their star players in recent years. If DeAndre Baker emerges in 2021, he may get added to that list.

[ProFootballTalk]