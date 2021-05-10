Kansas City Chiefs Have Released Veteran Tight End

A loss in Super Bowl LV has sparked the Kansas City Chiefs to reshape some of their roster this off-season. One of those roster moves occurred on Monday.

The Chiefs have released veteran tight end Sean Culkin, per NFL insider Field Yates. He had signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City earlier this off-season.

“The Chiefs have released TE Sean Culkin, who was planning to have his salary converted to Bitcoin if he made the roster this season,” Yates said on Twitter. Culkin was supposed to make $920,000 for the 2021 season, all of which he reportedly wanted to be paid in Bitcoin, a digital currency. Instead, he now hits the free-agent market with several months to go until the 2021 season commences. The Chiefs have released TE Sean Culkin, who was planning to have his salary converted to Bitcoin if he made the roster this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2021

Tight end isn’t a big position of need for the Chiefs. They are led by star Travis Kelce at the position. Kansas City also has tight ends Nick Keizer, Blake Bell, Noah Gray and Evan Baylis.

The Chiefs haven’t just made an adjustment at the tight-end position. They’ve completely reshaped their offensive line, which was without a doubt the biggest priority for Kansas City this off-season.

Patrick Mahomes ran for his life during Super Bowl LV. His offensive line failed him in the biggest game of the season. Naturally, the Chiefs knew they needed to improve the unit this year. They got the job done by trading for standout tackle Orlando Brown.

The Chiefs should be back in the championship mix this upcoming season.