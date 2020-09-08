Andy Reid Announces Team Injury Update For Thursday Night

The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are back in action on Thursday night to kick off the NFL season. Unfortunately for their opponent, the Houston Texans, head coach Andy Reid says that the team is entering Week 1 without any guys out due to injury.

The Chiefs are riding a historic offense into the 2020-21 season. Patrick Mahomes, the $500 million man, is hard to argue against as the most talented quarterback we’ve seen in a long time. He’s looking to add to an impressive resume, that already includes an MVP and Super Bowl at just 24 years old. Kansas City has surrounded him with a loaded offense.

Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL. Travis Kelce may be the most dynamic pass catching tight end. This year, the team added Clyde Edwards-Helaire, last seen doing everything for the national champion LSU Tigers, at the end of the first round to start at running back.

There have been some concerns about Kelce heading into Week 1. He was limited in practice due to a knee issue. Andy Reid says it won’t impact his status for the game against the Texans however; he is good to go.

Kelce caught 97 passes in 2019 for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. His production was actually down a bit from 2018, though it can be explained at least in part by Mahomes absence from two games with injury last year.

Thursday night should be a pretty fun shootout. Mahomes’ 2017 NFL Draft-mate Deshaun Watson recently got his own huge contract extension. He’ll look to get the Texans off to a huge start with an upset win to kickoff the 2020 season.

The Texans did just that last year during the regular season, beating the Chiefs 31-24 at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City got its revenge in the postseason though, scoring a 51-31 win in the Divisional Round in the AFC playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.