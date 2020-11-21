A familiar face could be rejoining the Kansas City Chiefs soon. Stefen Wisniewski, an interior offensive lineman for the team during its 2019 Super Bowl run, is visiting with the team, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Penn State product was in his first year with the team last year, after signing in October. He appeared in 11 regular season games, starting two, and would go on to start for the team during its playoff run, playing every offensive snap for the team in the postseason.

This offseason, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his hometown franchise, and started the season opening win against the New York Giants. He suffered a chest injury, and was placed in the injured reserve, and waived earlier this month. Now, he’s back with Kansas City, with the potential for another Super Bowl run.

The Steelers are the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team, but most would probably consider the 8-1 Chiefs the true favorite to win the Super Bowl this winter. In any case, there’s a very good chance that Wisniewski could help the Chiefs get by the team that cut him earlier this year.

Stefen Wisniewski was a second-round pick out of Penn State by the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He spent his first four years with the franchise, but has bounced around the league since.

He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, and spent 2016-18 with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning his first Super Bowl title with the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a big game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. Their AFC West rival got a rare win against them in their first matchup of the year, in a 40-32 shootout back in early October.

