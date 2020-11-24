NBC Announces Monster Ratings For Raiders vs. Chiefs

People tune in to watch Patrick Mahomes do his thing. This isn’t a huge surprise, but it was reinforced with a huge Sunday Night Football ratings number for the game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sunday night was a rare revenge spot for Mahomes. The Raiders upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this year, 40-32. After the game, the team took what is now a famous victory lap around the stadium in the team bus.

Sunday’s game in Las Vegas was another very close affair. With less than two minutes left in the game, Derek Carr found Jason Witten for a go-ahead touchdown, putting the Raiders up 31-28. Of course, that was too much time to give Patrick Mahomes.

It took the reigning Super Bowl MVP just 1:15 to go 75 yards on seven plays. He found Travis Kelce open in the end zone on a 22-yard strike to put the Chiefs back up 35-31. Carr was intercepted on a desperation throw on the final Raiders possession to end the game. It was an exciting game between two fun teams, with plenty of big storylines baked in. That led to a 20.3 rating, the best of the regular season since the opener back in September.

NBC says #Raiders-Chiefs game on Sunday night had 20.3 million viewers on TV and digital, making it the most-watched game since the Chiefs-Texans season opener — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 24, 2020

That is welcome news for NBC. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to be on Sunday Night Football one more time this season, on Dec. 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Denver has struggled to really take a big step forward this fall, as young quarterback Drew Lock has been inconsistent and injured for much of the season. That game doesn’t project to be as much fun as this one, though Denver’s defense is pretty effective, so we’ll see.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are 9-1 after the win, while the Las Vegas Raiders remain in the playoff hunt at 6-4 after the loss.

