Chiefs Made NFL History With Their Schedule This Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will be put to the test fairly early this fall. In fact, their opening schedule for the 2022 season is so strong it made NFL history.

The Chiefs are the first team in league history to start the season with eight straight games against teams that had a winning record in the previous season.

In Week 1, the Chiefs will take on the Arizona Cardinals. It should be a fun quarterback battle between Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray.

The very next week, the Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener. These two division rivals split the season series in 2021.

The next six games for the Chiefs include showdowns with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

That's a tough stretch to say the least.

With Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster, Mahomes will have to get on the same page as his new wide receivers very early in the season. If not, Kansas City may find itself in an early hole.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they're no strangers to playing against elite competition.