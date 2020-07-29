Chiefs Running Back Opts Out Of The NFL Season

On Wednesday afternoon, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced a vital member of the team won’t play during the 2020 season.

Running back Damien Williams informed the team of his decision to opt out of the upcoming campaign. It’s a massive blow to the team following his dominant run during the playoffs.

Over the past few days, several high-profile players have decided not to play this season. New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin were two of the first players to announce their decisions.

“Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season,” general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. Here’s the announcement from the team.

Williams helped the Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl last season. He accounted for 133 yards and two touchdowns and could have easily been tabbed as the Super Bowl MVP.

His 38-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game sealed Kansas City’s victory. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, he won’t be on the field when the team kicks off the new season.

Kansas City drafted former LSU standout Clyde Edwards-Helaire at the end of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Many thought he would take over for Williams as the team’s starting running back.

It looks like he’ll have to move into that role a little sooner than expected.