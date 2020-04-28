Kansas City Chiefs Release 15 Year Veteran Player

A major, long-term part of the Kansas City Chiefs organization won’t be back with the team in 2020. Dustin Colquitt, the team’s punter since 2005, has been released.

Colquitt was drafted by the team back in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, very early for a punter. He has been with the Chiefs ever since. After a very effective career, highlighted by a pair of Pro Bowls and last year’s Super Bowl, Colquitt is calling it a career.

He holds five franchise records, most of which are punter-based. He does have the record for Chiefs seasons played with 15, and games played by any position with 238. With his departure, the Chiefs will have to find a replacement in free agency, as they did not take a punter in last week’s NFL Draft.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom,” Colquitt said in his announcement on Instagram late last night. “All things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.” His full post:

“I’ll miss walking into the building and smelling the coffee, talking to everyone…” Colquitt continued. “It took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead…hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC.”

Tom Pelissero reports that Kansas City elected to move on from Colquitt:

The #Chiefs have released longtime punter Dustin Colquitt, source said. After 15 seasons, Colquitt said goodbye on Instagram. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2020

Punter for the current Kansas City Chiefs has definitely driven down his activity with the team in recent year. With the Chiefs offense ranking among the best in football over the last two years, Colquitt had his two seasons with the fewest total punts, with 45 in 2018 and 48 this season. His numbers were right around his career averages.

He does go out as a Super Bowl Champion. It is unclear whether he’ll look to continue his career elsewhere, based on his note.

