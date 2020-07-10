The Kansas City Chiefs re-signed veteran quarterback Matt Moore this Friday afternoon. In order to make room for him, the front office cut ties with one of their undrafted rookies from the 2020 class.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Chiefs waived former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson. He originally signed a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions back in May.

Despite all his success in high school, Patterson never reached his full potential in college. When he transferred to Michigan, there was some optimism that he’d take his game to new heights. However, the former five-star recruit struggled at times in Jim Harbaugh’s system.

Patterson was one of the most notable prospects to not hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the former Wolverine, he’ll once again have to find another home.

The timing of Shea Patterson’s release is less than ideal. Teams aren’t holding workouts at the moment due to health concerns.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, the offense shouldn’t miss a beat. After all, Patrick Mahomes is under contract for the next 12 years. The reigning Super Bowl MVP signed a massive extension on Monday.

Right behind Mahomes on the depth chart is Chad Henne, who is a well-respected veteran. He could get bumped down by Moore though. During the 2019 season, Moore had 659 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in limited action.

We’ll see if Patterson can sign a deal with another NFL team before the start of training camp.

