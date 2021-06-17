Kansas City Chiefs Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs added another wide receiver to the team’s already stacked offense.

The team announced it signed veteran wide receiver Darrius Shepherd this afternoon. Unfortunately, that meant that someone else was going to be released by the organization.

The Chiefs decided to release veteran offensive lineman Martinas Rankin after adding Shepherd.

“The Chiefs make room for WR Darrius Shepherd signing by waiving OL Martinas Rankin,” Chiefs reporter Matt Derrick reported on Twitter.

The Chiefs make room for WR Darrius Shepherd signing by waiving OL Martinas Rankin. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) June 17, 2021

Rankin got his start in the NFL with the Houston Texans after becoming the team’s third round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He played just one season with the Texans before the team traded him to the Chiefs.

Houston sent Rankin to Kansas City and landed former Ohio State star running back Carlos Hyde in return. He immediately started at left tackle for the Chiefs until he suffered an injury during the 2019 season.

He went on to miss the majority of the 2020 season with an injury as well.