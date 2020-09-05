The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Release Veteran QB Days Before First Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs made the surprising decision to cut a veteran quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs released quarterback Matt Moore. The decision comes just under two months after Kansas City re-signed Moore to a new contract.

After releasing Moore on Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne as the only quarterbacks on the roster. That could be trouble, especially considering Mahomes was injured last season.

If Mahomes suffers another injury, that leaves an inexperienced Chad Henne waiting to take over. While the Chiefs are built for success regardless of the quarterback, Mahomes is clearly the engine for the team.

Here’s the news from ESPN’s Field Yates.

When Mahomes missed time during the 2019 season, Moore stepped in as the team’s starting quarterback.

After Mahomes suffered a scary injury against the Denver Broncos, Moore came in and led the Chiefs to victory. He followed that up with a loss against the Green Bay Packers, where he threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

After his lone loss on the year, Moore bounced back with a win over the Minnesota Vikings as he threw for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Chad Henne hasn’t started an NFL game since 2014, but he’ll be the primary backup to Mahomes this year.

Moore sat out the 2018 season, so it’s possible he could decide to walk away from the game.


