Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry.

Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over the past two years, he’s had brief stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Before he made his way over to the NFL, Fry spent time on the Orlando Apollos. Shortly after the Alliance of American Football suspended its operations, he was signed by the Chicago Bears.

Fry had an inconsistent performance for the Chiefs in Week 16. He made three of his four field goal attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the one miss coming from 39 yards out.

In addition to missing a 39-yard field goal, Fry missed one of his extra point attempts.

The Chiefs could always bring Fry back as insurance for the postseason, but they won’t need to play him as long as Butker is available.

Butker has made 22-of-25 field goal attempts this season, which includes six field goals from at least 50 yards. Overall, he’s made 89.9 percent of his career field goal attempts since joining the Chiefs in 2017.