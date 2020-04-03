Kansas City Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On WR Sammy Watkins

The Spun

The Kansas City Chiefs have the least amount of cap space of any team in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.

That’s what happens when your roster that just went to the Super Bowl has little to no holes. With the team up against the cap, though, the Chiefs decided to re-work a major contract.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Sammy Watkins restructured his contract. The move keeps the talented wide receiver in Kansas City and helps the Chiefs create some space heading into 2020.

NFL insider Terez Paylor detailed the new deal. Watkins now receives a base salary of $9 million with the chance to reach $16 million in incentives. The move created $5 million in cap space for the team.

Watkins was due $14 million this season, which made him a trade or release candidate heading into the offseason.

Kansas City, however, wanted to keep its cast of players that just hoisted a Lombardi Trophy. The team re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson as well, keeping Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps in place.

The Chiefs are getting the band back together to make another run at the Super Bowl. An AFC title appearance in 2018 and a Super Bowl victory in 2019 has the Chiefs as Super Bowl favorites once again.

