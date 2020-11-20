NFL Insider Offers Health Update On Chiefs RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a dizzying week, as the team navigated contract tracing and possible exposure to COVID-19. Unfortunately, in a non-coronavirus related matter, Andy Reid might be without two skill players for Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams did not practice on Thursday due to an “illness”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. At this point, their status for this weekend’s game is in doubt.

In a piece of good news, the Chiefs believe that the illness is unrelated to COVID-19. The news is particularly welcome as Kansas City has need to sideline their starting offensive tackles earlier in the week because of exposure to the virus. The NFL cleared both Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.

Although the COVID-19 issue might be in the past for the Chiefs, Reid and Patrick Mahomes might need to adapt without some of their best ball carriers.

From @GMFB: The #Chiefs have dealt with some illness at the RB position, which is different from their COVID situation of earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/uHHgNQgonG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2020

Edwards-Helaire and Williams have provided a much needed balance to the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Both provide a ground game option, while defenses key-in on stopping Mahomes air attack.

If both young running backs are unable to play on Sunday, Reid will likely have to plug in Le’Veon Bell in the starter’s role. The 28-year-old former All-Pro joined the Chiefs after being released by the Jets earlier this year.

Sunday’s game against Las Vegas will arguably be the Chiefs biggest game of the year so far. While Kansas City has raced off to an 8-1 start, the Raiders have surprised the league at 6-3, putting them right in the mix for a playoff spot. Earlier in the year, when the two teams met, Las Vegas knocked off Kansas City 40-32.

The AFC West contest will definitely be one of the most exciting games this weekend. The Chiefs play the Raiders at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.