Chiefs Announce Injury Update For WR Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs have looked surprisingly mediocre on offense today against the Atlanta Falcons. During the game, Patrick Mahomes lost one of his weapons in the receiving corps, Sammy Watkins.

The former Clemson star left the game after catching two passes for 14 yards. He also threw an interception on a failed trick play during the game.

Watkins has never quite found his first-round potential in the loaded Chiefs offense. Entering the game, he had 35 catches for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Kansas City will want its full complement of weapons as we near the playoffs.

Sammy Watkins is out of the game with a calf injury. The team has announced that he is doubtful to return to this one.

WR Sammy Watkins is doubtful to return with a calf injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have been due for a disappointing performance, and they’re certainly getting it today. The team just took the lead over the Atlanta Falcons, one of the NFL’s worst teams, going up 17-14 on a 25-yard strike from Patrick Mahomes to DeMarcus Robinson.

Mahomes needed that one. On the day, he has 278 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. That pedestrian 6.31 yards per attempt mark would be the second worst of his season, after last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Of course, Mahomes’ worst games would be a decent game for the majority of NFL quarterbacks. It only serves to outline just how good the reigning Super Bowl MVP is.

After that touchdown, Kansas City has to hold on to its three-point lead for the next 1:55 to move to 14-1 on the season.

