Chiefs Sign All-Pro OL To One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off of a Super Bowl, and with Patrick Mahomes locked down for over a decade, they have their eyes on a dynastic run. They helped themselves out today, adding a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl offensive linemen with Super Bowl experience: Kelechi Osemele.

The former Iowa State standout was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He began his career as a Baltimore Raven, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise as a rookie, solidifying himself as an every week starter. After four years, he signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Oakland Raiders.

His career had a pretty big hiccup last year, when the Raiders dealt him to the New York Jets in March 2019. He and the team had a standoff over whether he needed surgery on his shoulder that October. He opted to go through with it against the team’s wishes, after consulting with his own doctors, and the team released him.

Now, Osemele is back in the league, and will have a chance to win his second Super Bowl. According to Yahoo Sports’ Terez A. Paylor, he is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with G Kelechi Osemele, a source tells @YahooSports. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) July 26, 2020

The news comes a day after the Chiefs lost one of their linemen, albeit for very good reason. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt-out of the upcoming season. He was a medical student at McGill University in Canada, and has spent the offseason working as an orderly in the Montreal area, working on the front lines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill both publicly supported Duvernay-Tardif for that brave decision earlier. It helps to have a two-time Pro Bowler like Kelechi Osemele able to slide right in and fill that hole.

The Kansas City Chiefs were already one of the major favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and this news will only help their cause.

[Terez A. Paylor]