The Chiefs Have Signed Another Offensive Lineman

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have spent much of this offseason remaking their offensive line, added another piece to the puzzle on Monday.

Presumably, it is a very small piece. The team signed offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, who has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game and spent last season on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

Miller signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2019. He spent the 2019 season on the Jets and Bengals’ practice squads before being signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ roster prior to Week 17.

Miller was made inactive for the Cowboys’ 2019 regular season finale against Washington and was later cut by Dallas last September.

Since the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have said goodbye to mainstay offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz and welcomed in guard Joe Thuney and center Austin Blythe via free agency and offensive tackle Orlando Brown via trade. Veteran Kyle Long was signed out of retirement but is currently dealing with an injury.

Kansas City also drafted center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith and will welcome back guard Laurent Durvernay-Tardif and tackle Lucas Niang, both of whom opted out of last season due to COVID-19.

The Chiefs saw in the Super Bowl what can happen when their offensive line plays poorly. They don’t want to let that happen again.