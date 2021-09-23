Kansas City Mayor Reacts To Incident With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes‘ brother, Jackson, had to deal with a few hecklers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson Mahomes wasn’t exactly fond of what certain fans at the stadium had to say, so he dumped half of his water bottle on them.

While no one is condoning Jackson’s behavior, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas has made it very clear that he wants NFL fans to stop targeting the brother of the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Lucas tweeted “Leave Jackson Mahomes alone.”

Leave Jackson Mahomes alone. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) September 21, 2021

Earlier this week, Patrick Mahomes was asked about this incident involving his brother. He agreed that his brother shouldn’t have poured water on Ravens fans, but he did hint at some unnecessary words being used toward his brother.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Mahomes said, via the Kansas City Star. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

Hopefully, a similar incident doesn’t unfold later this season.