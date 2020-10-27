Kansas City Mayor Responds To Patrick Mahomes’ NBA Comment

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made headlines with his response to a report about the Toronto Raptors.

“Bring them to KC!” he said on Twitter earlier this week. His message came in response to a report that the Raptors could potentially play in Louisville as a result of the US-Canada travel ban.

If Patrick Mahomes says he wants something, the people of Kansas City do everything possible to make it happen. That’s exactly what Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas is trying to do.

He responded to Mahomes’ message from earlier in the week. “Working on it,” he said to the Chiefs star quarterback about bringing the Raptors to Kansas City for the upcoming NBA season.

Lucas even sent a message to Raptors fans on Tuesday, letting them know that the weather isn’t much different between the two cities.

“Good morning, Kansas City! It’s currently 13 degrees colder here than in Toronto (7 degrees Celsius). #WeTheNorth Bonjour, KansasCity! Il fair actuallement 13 degrés de moins ici qu’à Toronto (7 degrés Celsius),” he said on Twitter.

Kansas City boasts a number of professional sports. The city has the Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals and professional soccer team Sporting KC. However, the city is missing an NBA team.

Could the Raptors fill that hole for at least he 2020-21 season?

If the mayor – and Patrick Mahomes – have any say, that answer will be yes.