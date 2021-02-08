Kansas City Police Set Press Conference For Britt Reid Accident

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid missed the Super Bowl last night as he continues to deal with his role in a multi-car accident last week.

Last Thursday, the 35-year-old Reid struck two vehicles in a crash that resulted in two young children being hospitalized. One remains in critical condition with a brain injury.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, told police he had been drinking before the accident and also takes the prescription drug Adderall. Reid has not been charged with any crime as of Monday.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Kansas City Police will have a press conference on Tuesday morning to address the car crash and subsequent investigation.

Kansas City Police will have a press conference tomorrow at 10:30am (eastern) to address any and all questions about the Britt Reid car crash. The police will have a Sergeant from the Traffic Investigation Unit available to speak to reporters. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 8, 2021

Britt Reid has been on staff with the Chiefs since his father was hired before the 2013 season. He’s served as a defensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach and defensive line coach before taking over the linebackers in 2019.

It will be good for the public to receive some answers and further information tomorrow regarding Reid’s situation. In the meantime, we continue to pray for the recovery of the young girl injured in the accident.