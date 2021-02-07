Kansas City Police Update Status Of Child Injured In Britt Reid Accident

Andy Reid will be coaching in Super Bowl LV in Tampa today, but his mind will also be on the ongoing situation in Kansas City involving his son Britt.

On Thursday night, Britt Reid, the Chiefs’ linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car crash that resulted in two children being sent to the hospital. One of them, a five-year-old girl named Ariel, remains in critical condition.

Kansas City police informed CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that Ariel is dealing with a brain injury and is still critical.

Kansas City police tell me that the five-year-old child who was injured when her car was struck by Chiefs coach Britt Reid remains in critical condition in the hospital with a brain injury — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 7, 2021

Following the crash, Britt Reid told police he had consumed “two to three” drinks and that he takes the prescription medication Adderall. An officer on the scene reported Reid had “bloodshot and red” eyes.

Reid has yet to be charged with anything criminal in this matter. He did not travel to Tampa with the team and will not coach in this evening’s game.

In the meantime, we wish the best for Ariel as she continues to recover from her injuries.