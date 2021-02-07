The Spun

Kansas City Police Update Status Of Child Injured In Britt Reid Accident

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Andy Reid will be coaching in Super Bowl LV in Tampa today, but his mind will also be on the ongoing situation in Kansas City involving his son Britt.

On Thursday night, Britt Reid, the Chiefs’ linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car crash that resulted in two children being sent to the hospital. One of them, a five-year-old girl named Ariel, remains in critical condition.

Kansas City police informed CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that Ariel is dealing with a brain injury and is still critical.

Following the crash, Britt Reid told police he had consumed “two to three” drinks and that he takes the prescription medication Adderall. An officer on the scene reported Reid had “bloodshot and red” eyes.

Reid has yet to be charged with anything criminal in this matter. He did not travel to Tampa with the team and will not coach in this evening’s game.

In the meantime, we wish the best for Ariel as she continues to recover from her injuries.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.