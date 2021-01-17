Kevin Stefanski Getting Questioned For His Fourth Quarter Decisions

Kevin Stefanski has been one of the best head coaches in the NFL this season, but he might have made a couple of costly mistakes against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

The Cleveland Browns are trailing the Chiefs, 22-17, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Cleveland’s head coach has made a couple of questionable decisions that might come back to haunt him.

First, Stefanski chose to challenge a Tyreek Hill catch earlier in the fourth quarter. The play looked close live, but on replay, it was clear that it was a catch. The Chiefs tried to run a quick play, so Stefanski challenged, presumably without seeing the full replay.

The call on the field stood and the Browns were out a timeout.

The play happened right in front of Stefanski … and he just wasted a time out challenging a ball Tyreek obviously hung onto. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2021

Why challenge that Stefanski? You missed the one you should’ve challenged 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 17, 2021

Later in the game, the Browns opted to punt the ball instead of going for it on fourth down. The Chiefs have Chad Henne at quarterback, so it was a somewhat understandable decision. Still, not trusting your offense in that spot is questionable.

4th and 8 from own 33. This decision is within 1% and a punt is requested, although I feel Stefanski will want this one back for months. — Matthew Davidow (@DavidowMatthew) January 17, 2021

