The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Stefanski Getting Questioned For His Fourth Quarter Decisions

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski has been one of the best head coaches in the NFL this season, but he might have made a couple of costly mistakes against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

The Cleveland Browns are trailing the Chiefs, 22-17, late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Cleveland’s head coach has made a couple of questionable decisions that might come back to haunt him.

First, Stefanski chose to challenge a Tyreek Hill catch earlier in the fourth quarter. The play looked close live, but on replay, it was clear that it was a catch. The Chiefs tried to run a quick play, so Stefanski challenged, presumably without seeing the full replay.

The call on the field stood and the Browns were out a timeout.

Later in the game, the Browns opted to punt the ball instead of going for it on fourth down. The Chiefs have Chad Henne at quarterback, so it was a somewhat understandable decision. Still, not trusting your offense in that spot is questionable.

The Browns are trailing the Chiefs, 22-17, late in the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.