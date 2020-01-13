Kickoff Times Are Set For Packers-49ers, Chiefs-Titans

The Spun

The matchups and kickoff times are officially set for the NFL’s Championship Weekend next week.

The sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans will look to slay another giant when they take on the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET in the AFC Championship Game. CBS will broadcast that game from Arrowhead Stadium.

In the NFC, the second-seeded Green Bay Packers will travel to Santa Clara to face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff time for that game will be 6:40 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the NFC title game.

Both title games are rematches of regular season contests. The Titans beat the Chiefs 35-32 in Week 10 while the Niners throttled the Pack 37-8 in Week 12.

Tennessee has not reached the Super Bowl in 20 years, while the Chiefs haven’t been in 50. No matter who wins in the AFC, a lengthy drought will be ended.

In the NFC, San Francisco is looking for its first Super Bowl appearance since 2013, while the Packers last made it in 2011.

Should be a fun second-to-last football Sunday for this season.


