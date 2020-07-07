Kliff Kingsbury’s 2018 Comment On Patrick Mahomes Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes became the wealthiest man in the NFL on Monday, signing a massive extension with the Chiefs that could pay him up to $503 million over 10 years. It’s the richest deal the sports world has ever seen to date.

The past few seasons for Mahomes have been nothing short of magical. He’s quickly turned Kansas City into a powerhouse, making back-to-back AFC Championship appearances and leading the franchise to a Super Bowl victory in February.

Mahomes’ rise to stardom might have taken many people by surprise, but Kliff Kingsbury always knew the potential was there. After all, he coached Mahomes at Texas Tech for multiple seasons.

Back in 2018, Kingsbury appeared on the ThomaHawk Show to discuss Mahomes in Kansas City and how he believes he’ll perform. Kingsbury actually predicted that Mahomes would become the highest-paid player in the league.

“His arm talent is the best I’ve ever seen as far as his ability to throw from different platforms, different angles and off balance,” Kingsbury said. “So I think the sky is the limit. I got to watch him for years at practice, and he just makes throw after throw. I truly believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in the history of the game when his contract comes up. I think he’s that good.”

That remark from Kingsbury aged incredibly well, that’s for sure.

At this point, Mahomes has nothing left to prove. He’s regarded as the best player in the NFL by a wide margin. All that’s left for him to do is put up great numbers and possibly win a few more titles.

Do you think Mahomes will finish his career as one of the best to ever play?