Kurt Warner Identifies Problem With The Chiefs In Super Bowl

NFL analyst and Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about losing to Tom Brady and Bruce Arians in Super Bowls. And he has some insight as to why the Kansas City Chiefs may have lost in Super Bowl LV.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Warner disagreed with the narrative that the offensive line cost the Chiefs the game. He feels that the “bigger takeaway” was the play-calling, lack of quick passes and an inability to react to the defense along with struggles by Patrick Mahomes.

“I know popular opinion is that @Chiefs lost bc of OL struggles – they weren’t great, but no one expected them to be,” Warner wrote. “My bigger takeaway is that it was about play calls/designs, lack of quicks, lack of formations to attack 2man & some struggles by PM… more than OL!”

When one Bucs fan insisted that Todd Bowles’ incredible defensive play-calling played a huge factor, Warner acknowledged it. He qualified his statement by asserting that even if the Chiefs had taken his advice, it might not have changed who won.

The Chiefs went into that game without star left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered a season-ending injury in the AFC Championship Game. Fisher’s absence along with other injuries to the offensive line all but ensured that Mahomes wouldn’t have a clean pocket in Super Bowl LV.

Even so, what we ended up seeing on Sunday was nothing short of stunning.

It may take days to fully parse everything that went wrong for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

But Warner is right to point out that we can’t lay the blame entirely at the feet of one unit or player.