Kurt Warner Reacts To Controversial Super Bowl Penalties

You can add Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner to the list of people questioning the first half officiating tonight.

The Tampa Bay Bucs jumped out to a 21-6 lead at intermission thanks to three Tom Brady touchdown passes. The Kansas City Chiefs committed eight first half penalties for 95 yards, which greatly added the Tampa Bay cause.

Some of the calls seemed questionable, to say the least. One took away a Brady interception, another gave the Bucs a first down instead of settling for a field goal and another set up the final touchdown of the half.

During the CBS halftime show, former pros Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson called out the refs, and Warner did the same on Twitter.

“I want players to decide these games… if it’s a penalty, it’s a penalty… but man, a couple of those calls seems ???? To me!!! Buccaneers dominated 1st half…@Chiefs get the ball & can get back into this real quick… but Bucs D seems committed to making KC play small ball!”

There’s a lot of talent on this field tonight. Like Warner, we want to see the players decide the game, not the men and women in stripes.

We’ll see what the second half has in store. Kansas City took the ball downfield for three points on its first possession of the third quarter, but field goals aren’t going to cut it.

They’re going to need to play more disciplined and find the end zone in order to beat Brady and company.