Kurt Warner Shares Big Takeaway From Saints vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs again asserted themselves as the best team in the NFL with last weekend’s win in New Orleans against the Saints.

The Chiefs’ offense is its calling card, but the team’s defense came to play on Sunday, limiting Drew Brees and the Saints’ offensive attack. In his first game back from injury, Brees was just 15-of-34 passing for 234 yards, though he did throw three touchdowns and only one interception.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, hit on 26-of-47 passes for 254 yards and three scores. NFL Network analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner had plenty of praise for Mahomes on Twitter Monday, singling out how the reigning Super Bowl MVP handled a tough Saints defense.

“After watching [Saints-Chiefs] – I’m amazed it was close seeing how Saints struggled to get anything going all day long offensively… but speaks to how the Saints D gave Chiefs fits all day long & a lesser QB gets crushed by that performance!” Warner said. “Saints will be tough when healthy!”

After watching @Saints @Chiefs – I’m amazed it was close seeing how Saints struggled to get anything going all day long offensively… but speaks to how the Saints D gave Chiefs fits all day long & a lesser QB gets crushed by that performance! Saint will be tough when healthy! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2020

At 13-1, the Chiefs are one win away from the most single-season wins in franchise history. They should get it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mahomes, meanwhile, is one of the top contenders for the league MVP award, an honor he won in 2018. The 25-year-old superstar has thrown for 4,462 yards, 36 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this year.